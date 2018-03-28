FairPrice revamps e-commerce platforms

SINGAPORE - Supermarket chain FairPrice unveiled new branding for its digital platform on Wednesday (March 28), following a revamp of its e-commerce site and mobile app.

FairPrice On features a streamlined shopping, delivery and checkout process, offering more than 13,000 products ranging from groceries to electronics.

There are currently more than 400,000 online account members who can enjoy free delivery on orders of $59 or more, or self-collect from 71 click-and-collect locations with a minimum spend of $29.

Customers will also receive targeted promotions based on their profile, interests, and consumption habits.

This comes a week after FairPrice joined forces with ride-hailing firm Grab to launch the Score subscription programme, which offers rebates on supermarket purchases and discounts on Grab rides.

It pits itself against Lazada's LiveUp membership programme, which offers rebates and discounts for partners such as RedMart.

Score subscribers are eligible for free delivery once a month with no minimum spend.

Through a partnership with the National Council of Social Service, FairPrice On members can now also donate groceries directly to 55 social service organisations.

Speaking at the event at FairPrice Hub in Joo Koon, FairPrice chief executive Seah Kian Peng said: "We were among the first supermarket retailers in Singapore to launch an online platform in 2002... Over the past 1½ years, we have conducted an end-to-end overhaul of our online shopping service."

He added: "Today is a culmination of the various efforts we have taken in embracing technology to... make grocery shopping more convenient while boosting productivity."

The supermarket's headquarters and distribution centre, which uses robots and automated vehicles for warehousing operations, has also been fitted with a new online fulfilment system.

The automated storage and retrieval system is able to handle up to 3,000 orders a day and is four times faster than the manual radio frequency-assisted picking system which FairPrice used in the past.