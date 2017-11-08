Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg meets people who use FB groups, promises more features for such groups

SINGAPORE -The No 2 leader at tech giant Facebook, Ms Sheryl Sandberg, is in town and met users of Facebook groups on Wednesday (Nov 8) to get feedback on how this function of the social media platform can be improved.

Ms Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, met eight "regional community leaders" from Indonesia, India, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, during the first Asia-Pacific Facebook Community event organised by Facebook, held at the Marina Bay Sands on Wednesday morning.

Such leaders refer to administrators who run and manage Facebook groups. They had started groups for social good, ranging from helping domestic workers learn about financial literacy, to helping blind Facebook users transcribe text to speech.

"Before social media, one person couldn't just start something. And what social media, like Facebook, really aims to change, is to give every single person a voice," said Ms Sandberg. "We built the platform, but you did this - your voice was strong, you knew what you were saying, and you helped other women, parents, people - that was the goal all along."

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region for the number of people who use Facebook groups, said Ms Sandberg.

More than 420 million people, or 56 per cent of active Facebook users in the Asia Pacific, use Groups.

"We are making a major investment in Groups," she said. "The engineering, the product teams are really growing, so you will definitely see a lot more features and functionalities come to Groups."

One of the community leaders at the event was Ms Grace Melia from Indonesia.

When Ms Melia found out her daughter would be born with special needs due to congenital rubella syndrome back in 2012, she went on Facebook to share her story.

"I made a Facebook status - is there anyone there with a special needs kid? The doctors can give medical advice, but I need to share and talk to someone, to get over this denial phase," said the 27-year-old.

Friends started messaging her on the social media platform with their own stories, leading her to start Rumah Ramah Rubella, a Facebook group for parents of children born with rubella-caused congenital diseases.

The Rumah Ramah Rubella group expanded in popularity in Indonesia, reaching over 19,000 members this year. They were so successful they managed to lobby the Indonesian government to make such vaccinations free for citizens.

Ms Jacqueline Loh, chief executive of Singapore non-governmental organisation Aidha, which teaches maids here how to manage their money and start businesses, was another invited guest to the event.

"It was insightful to hear more about the various ways Facebook is being used to enable interactions in these various communities," she said.