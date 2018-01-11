Extra night of fireworks at this year's River Hongbao

SINGAPORE - Visitors to this year's River Hongbao will enjoy 11 consecutive nights of fireworks and laser light shows - one more night than last year.

The pyrotechnics at The Float@Marina Bay will begin at 9pm from Feb 14 to Feb 22, except on Chinese New Year Eve on Feb 15, when fireworks will go off at the end of a countdown.

Timings for fireworks on Feb 23 and Feb 24 will be released nearer to the event date, the River Hongbao 2018 Committee said.

River Hongbao has been part of local Lunar New Year festivities since 1987, and this year's edition will run an extra day from Feb 14 to Feb 24.

The free event is expected to draw more than a million visitors. Opening times are from 2pm to 11pm daily, but will be extended until 1am on Feb 15, Chinese New Year Eve.

River Hongbao will also stage its biggest exhibition yet.

My Home, My New Year will follow the life of fictional character Chen Chunsheng across three time zones - post-independence in the 1960s and 70s, economic bloom in the 1980s and 90s and the 21st century - allowing visitors to experience how Singaporeans have celebrated Chinese New Year over the years.

River Hongbao 2018 chairman Cheng Li Hui, also MP for Tampines GRC, hopes the exhibition will encourage intergenerational bonding as grandparents "share personal stories (and) explain some of the Chinese New Year customs of their time to the younger generation".

The event will also showcase several huge lanterns. The biggest set - called Prosperous Nation, Flourishing People - draws inspiration from Singapore's skyline and will be 50m long and 15m tall.

River Hongbao 2018 is being organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, Singapore Press Holdings, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Singapore Tourism Board and People's Association.