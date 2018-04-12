Exhibition to scare away fears opens on Friday the 13th

You might have had sweaty palms or broken out in cold sweat before entering an examination hall, or felt giddy from being in a narrow space.

There is a chance now for you to overcome such fears - including others, such as that of being buried alive - at a new exhibition opening on Friday at the Science Centre Singapore.

Called Phobia²: The Science of Fear, the exhibition explores the historical and cultural significance of fear, its psychology and physiology, and how it affects people's daily lives.

Science Centre Singapore chief executive Lim Tit Meng said: "Singaporeans are afraid of all kinds of things, from not getting their children into a good school to fear of not doing well in exams. The whole idea of fear is so Singaporean.

"We want to bring an understanding that there are some things that you can be fearful of but some things, you can take it easy."

He added that the exhibition is conceptualised to help guests understand and overcome some of their darkest fears.

For example, visitors can lie down in a mock coffin and experience the feeling of being buried alive.

Or they can enter a conical room designed in a swirling black and white pattern, which gets smaller as they walk into the room.

Another exhibit features a room with study desks that contain TV panels showing clips of students talking about exam fears and offering tips on how to overcome these.

The exhibition, which is meant to be a long-term display lasting up to five years, will be on daily from 10am to 6pm.

It is free, though general admission fees to the Science Centre still apply.

Singaporeans and permanent residents pay $4 to $6 to visit the Science Centre, while foreigners pay $8 to $12.

Singaporeans and permanent residents can enjoy free admission on weekdays during the school terms.

The Science Centre will also be hosting the Phobia Party on Friday and Saturday as part of its new after-hours series featuring fun and engaging activities.

Admission to the party is $20.