Wet weather, cooler temperatures forecast in first half of December

SINGAPORE - The drizzly conditions Singapore has been experiencing are expected to continue into December, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Thursday (Nov 30).

The country, along with the region, is experiencing the north-east monsoon where low-level winds typically blow from the north-east.

Wet weather conditions are expected for the first two weeks of December.

There will be moderate to heavy short thundery showers in the afternoon and evening on five or six days.

Widespread thundery showers with occasional windy conditions are also expected between the predawn hours and mornings on one or two days.

The second week of December could experience a monsoon surge, which would mean a few days of cooler temperatures, occasionally windy conditions and widespread moderate to heavy rain in Singapore.

Temperatures could drop to a minimum of 22 deg C on rainy days.

Daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 31 deg C and 32 deg C.

November has seen several rainy days, with flood alerts raised on some of them.

The highest daily rainfall recorded for the month was 130.6mm in the East Coast area on Nov 14.

The Changi climate station recorded a total of 24 rain days for November as of Nov 29. This is well above the long-term average of 18 rain days for the month.