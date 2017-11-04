Singaporeans must take ownership to make country clean: DPM Tharman

SINGAPORE - The drive to become a cleaner, less wasteful society will require Singaporeans to take more ownership in their daily lives, urged Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Saturday (Nov 4) morning.

He noted that the country had made great strides on becoming a garden city with many trees and parks dotting the island. But on the cleanliness front, he added: "After 20 to 30 years, we haven't improved on many of our habits."

Mr Tharman, speaking at an event to promote environmental awareness, highlighted the nation's reliance on others to clean up for them.

"Today we rely on 50,000 cleaners. We have community initiatives... but that's not the way to solve the problem," he said.

He encouraged Singaporeans to be mindful of their fellow citizens, and praised the Ministry of Education's recent move to get students to have some sort of cleaning activity starting this year.

He also noted the advancements in technology that would help more sustainable living, such as cheaper solar panels in the US.

Mr Tharman spoke at the annual Clean and Green carnival, held as part of the Clean and Green Singapore environmental campaign, at the open field next to Boon Keng MRT station Exit C.

At the event, he planted a cratoxylum cochinchinense, a native tree that can grow up to 30 metres in height, in keeping with the decades-long drive to make Singapore a garden city.

He also presented awards to eight grassroots organisations that had gone to lengths to ensure public hygiene, resource conservation and energy efficiency.

One of them was North West District, which took home the Best Community Award for the high participation in its 86 programmes to encourage recycling, eco-friendly lifestyles and keeping clean toilets and waterways, among other things.

The carnival, which will run till Sunday for members of the public, offers visitors tips on how to fight dengue, save energy and aim for zero-waste lives in their homes, at work and in public spaces.

One of the highlights is an upcycling-themed flea market, where they can purchase unwanted items given a new lease on life, like tote bags made out of used clothes.