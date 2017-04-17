Second half of April to be wet, with short thundery showers in the afternoon: MSS

SINGAPORE - The second half of April is set to be wet, the Meteorological Service Singapore said in a media advisory on Monday (April 17).

Short moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected mostly in the afternoon, possibly in the evenings on a few days too, as winds converge over Singapore and the surrounding areas and land areas are heated by the sun.

Short thundery showers are expected on six to eight days in the second half of April. Also expected are widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds between the pre-dawn and early morning, on two or three days, due to the passing of Sumatra squalls.

Lightning activity during the inter-monsoon months, which include April, is the highest in the year. Rainfall for April this year is forecast to be slightly above normal.

Even so, some warm days are to be expected, with the daily maximum temperature reaching a high of around 35 deg C.

Most days will see temperatures ranging between 24 deg C and 34 deg C.

The first half of April had seen low level, varying winds in the region, with Sumatra squalls bringing widespread thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore on several days between midnight and early morning.

The highest daily rainfall total of 61.7mm was recorded on April 13 around the Sembawang area.