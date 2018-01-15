Recycling drive to turn electronic trash into cash for charity

A recycling initiative is hoping to turn trash into cash for charity, by donating funds raised from recycling electronic waste to help needy students.

The HP Make IT Green Campaign, which will run until the end of this year, aims to collect 10,000 used personal computers, laptops and display monitors - or about 50,000kg of e-waste - over the next 12 months.

It is part of Clean Up South West, the South West District's annual trash-for-groceries recycling drive.

Besides going into schools to collect e-waste, the initiative encourages residents in the district to drop off their e-waste at various recycling points. Funds raised from the refurbished devices will be donated to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

The Mayor of South West District, Ms Low Yen Ling, who was at the Clean Up South West recycling drive yesterday, said the amount of e-waste has increased with the growing use of electronic devices.

"If not disposed properly, electronic items can pollute our environment and harm our health," she added. "That's why we are enhancing our efforts in public education and awareness, and ramping up our drive to recycle e-waste."

The campaign was launched yesterday by the South West Community Development Council (CDC), the National Environment Agency (South West Regional Office) and HP Singapore.

Yesterday, residents took their recyclables, such as clothes and newspapers, to 41 recycling points across the district in exchange for groceries, as part of the Clean Up South West recycling drive, which is in its 13th year.

The collection points included community centres and residents' committee centres.

Among those who took their recyclables to a collection point were Mr Kenny Lim, 59, and his wife Loo Ming Chwee, 53, who were dropping off clothes, newspapers and a used laptop.

Mr Lim, an operations manager, said: "We wanted to do our part to recycle things that we do not need. We can also use this chance to help those who are in need."