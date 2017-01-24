Rainy weather in Singapore expected to subside later on Tuesday: NEA

SINGAPORE - Relief from the current rainy conditions is expected later on Tuesday (Jan 24), according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

"Periods of rain brought by a monsoon surge continues to affect Singapore," said NEA in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

"The monsoon surge is forecast to gradually weaken and bring an improvement to the weather situation later in the day."

Most parts of Singapore had been experiencing heavy rainfall since early Monday morning, with two roads in the Tanjong Pagar area hit by flash floods the same day.

The rainy weather, which NEA has attributed to a monsoon surge caused by a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, continued well into Tuesday morning.

Both days were marked by traffic delays due to the wet conditions and fallen trees.

NEA added that the weather on Wednesday is expected to be cloudy with occasional light rain.