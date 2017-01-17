Kim San Leng Food Centre in Bishan fined $1,100 and suspended for a day due to rat infestation

SINGAPORE - The Kim San Leng Food Centre at Bishan Street 13 will be suspended on Friday (Jan 20) due to a rat infestation, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said.

The popular coffee shop has also been fined $1,100 by NEA for two offences of failing to keep its premises free of rat infestation, and one offence of failing to deposit refuse in refuse bin lined with plastic bag.

These offences totalled 16 demerit points over the last 12 months under NEA's Points Demerit System, according to a suspension notice put up on the NEA's website on Monday (Jan 16).

"NEA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers," said the agency.

"NEA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act."