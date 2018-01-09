Hundreds affected as flash floods hit eastern Singapore

Hundreds of commuters and motorists were caught in flash floods across parts of eastern Singapore yesterday as an intense downpour dumped weeks' worth of rain in just a matter of hours.

Singapore Civil Defence Force officers helped many drivers and pushed multiple vehicles - including a lorry - that had stalled trying to make it through flooded streets. The heavy downpour also caused accidents on several expressways yesterday morning. The floods - which hit nine areas in the east between 8.30am and 10.30am - lasted from 15 minutes to an hour.

The national water agency, PUB, and the Meteorological Service Singapore said the intensity of the downpour was the primary culprit.

PUB noted that drainage works were taking place in eight of the nine areas affected by flash floods. It is conducting an investigation into what happened in Tampines Avenue 12. The investigation is due to be completed within two days.

The wet weather is expected to continue this week, with the Meteorological Service Singapore forecasting rainy weather in the first half of this month, with rainfall above normal levels.

