Heavy rain expected over many areas in Singapore on Tuesday: NEA

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain is expected over many areas in Singapore on Tuesday afternoon (Jan 9) into the evening, national water agency PUB said, quoting the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Rain is expected from 4.15pm to 5.15pm, PUB said on its social media channels at 3.40pm. It said in an update at 5.11pm that heavy rain was expected over the south, east and west areas of Singapore from 5.10pm to 5.45pm, quoting NEA.

The two-hour weather forecast on NEA's website predicts rain across the island, with thundery showers in Bukit Merah, Bukit Timah, Clementi, the city area, Queenstown, Sentosa and the Southern Islands.

The four-day weather outlook forecasts afternoon and evening thundery showers for Wednesday, with a minimum temperature of 23 deg C.

On Thursday, this could go as low as 22 deg C, with periods of moderate to heavy showers, with windy conditions and occasional thunder.

The same weather is forecast for Friday, while Saturday is forecast to be cloudy with occasional showers and windy conditions.

NEA: Heavy rain expected over many areas of SG from 16:15 hours to 17:15 hours. Issued 15:34 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) January 9, 2018



Rain locations in Singapore. GRAPHIC: NEA



Close to 5pm, PUB tweeted about the water level at Tanjong Penjuru and Penjuru Road rising above 90 per cent. It warned of a high flood risk.

Tanjong Penjuru / Penjuru Rd:Water level rises above 90%. High Flood Risk..17:03:47 #SGFlood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) January 9, 2018

It also warned about a high flood risk at the Alex Canal Sub Drain B, at Prince Philip Avenue in Tanglin, at 5.09pm.

Alex Canal Sub Drain B (Prince Philip Ave):Water level rises above 90%. High Flood Risk..17:18:27 #SGFlood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) January 9, 2018

The rain warning came a day after flash floods inundated nine locations in eastern Singapore, slowing traffic and stalling vehicles in deep water as drains were overwhelmed by the unusually heavy downpour.

PUB said the wet weather conditions on Monday, due to the prevailing north-east monsoon, were aggravated by the development of a Sumatra squall over the Strait of Malacca which moved eastwards, affecting Singapore.