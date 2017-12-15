Flash floods in eastern Singapore, cars deep in muddy water at Pasir Ris Farmway

SINGAPORE - Flash flooding occurred in some parts of Singapore as heavy rain blanketed the island on Friday (Dec 15).

A video going around online shows vehicles deep in murky water at Pasir Ris Farmway. The cars parked along the road have their tyres nearly submerged in the muddy water.

A red vehicle is seen stranded in the middle of the road, with passengers alighting from it.

National water agency PUB had repeated the National Environment Agency's (NEA's) warning of heavy rain expected over northern, eastern and central Singapore from 3.45pm to 4.45pm.

PUB tweeted of areas with high flood risks, such as Tampines Road, New Upper Changi Road and Chai Chee Road.

The country is currently experiencing the regional north-east monsoon, with wet weather conditions previously forecast for the first half of December.

The Meteorological Service Singapore had said in an advisory that there could be a monsoon surge in the second week of December, with a few days of cooler temperatures, occasionally windy conditions and widespread moderate to heavy rain in Singapore.

Thundery showers are forecast for Saturday afternoon, mainly over northern, western and central Singapore, according to NEA's 24-hour weather forecast.