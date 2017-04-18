Flash floods hit parts of Singapore on Tuesday afternoon

SINGAPORE - Flash floods blanketed several parts of Singapore on Tuesday (April 18) afternoon, with water submerging vehicles up to mid-tyre level.

Water agency PUB said in a tweet at 1.33pm, quoting the National Environment Agency, that heavy rain was expected over the southern and western parts of Singapore from 1.35pm to 2.25pm.

It then warned of high flood risks at various places from 1.35pm to 2.33pm, including Exeter Road and Somerset Road, Cuscaden Road and Tomlinson Road, and Stevens Road and Balmoral Road.

According to a video sent in by Straits Times reader Yap Lip Kee, a car is seen driving through water that is at least up to half its tyres outside the Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre. It stops after a while and bystanders are heard exclaiming: "It's stuck".

A taxi follows behind it soon after and manages to make its way through the water.

NEA: Heavy rain expected over south and west of SG from 13:35 hours to 14:25 hours. Issued 13:26 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) April 18, 2017

Sg Pandan Kechil (NUS):Water level at 100%. High Flood Risk..13:41:42 #SGFlood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) April 18, 2017

Exeter Road / Somerset Rd:Water level rises above 90%. High Flood Risk..14:01:48 #SGFlood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) April 18, 2017

Flash floods at slip road at AYE [9.6km, towards ECP] before Clementi Road exit . Traffic passable. Issued 14:00 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) April 18, 2017

The Regent Singapore/Tanglin Mall:Water level rises above 90%. High Flood Risk..14:09:46 #SGFlood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) April 18, 2017

Flash floods at Boon Keng Road Bendemeer Road [junction]. Traffic passable. Issued 14:04 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) April 18, 2017

Flash floods at Stevens Road/Balmoral Road [Junction] . Traffic passable. Issued 14:05 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) April 18, 2017

Flash floods at Cuscaden Road/Tomlinson Road[Junction] . Traffic passable. Issued 14:10 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) April 18, 2017

NEA warned in an update at 2.46pm that heavy thundery showers are expected over many parts of Singapore between 2.45pm and 3.50pm.