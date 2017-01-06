Changi beach still closed as work to clean up remnants of oil spill continues

SINGAPORE - Parts of Changi beach remained closed to the public on Friday morning, as work to clean up the remnants of an oil spill continued.

A check by The Straits Times at Changi beach at about 10.30am showed red and white tape blocking off access to the beach, with no swimming signs placed every 10m or so. The signs warned of contaminated waters.

The beach next to the popular Changi Village Hawker Centre was still streaked with a black substance, and a strong smell of petroleum lingered in the air.

There were also plastic bags filled with oil-stained sand lying along the shoreline. Workers were seen spraying jets of a liquid on the walls next to Changi jetty, in what looked like an attempt to remove the black, tar-like substance clinging to the walls.

Oil spill response boats seen around Changi jetty had containers labelled "dispersants" on them. Dispersants are chemicals commonly used to break up oil slicks into smaller droplets, in the same way that detergents are used to clean grease from dishes, according to the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.



Workers continue to clean up the aftermath of the oil spill on Changi beach on Jan 6, 2017. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Officers wearing Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) polo tees were also seen supervising the works.

The oil spill hit Singapore shores on Wednesday night (Jan 4) at about 9.50pm, said the National Environment Agency (NEA). It originated from a collision between two vessels near a Johor port at about midnight on Tuesday.

Singapore government agencies, such as the NEA, MPA and National Parks Board (NParks) are working to limit the damage.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) is also conducting lab tests on fish taken from some of the fish farms in the East Johor Strait area, which is affected by the oil spill. It has asked three farms to suspend sales while tests are ongoing, and will do the same for newly affected farms, it said on Thursday night.