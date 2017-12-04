3 men spotted 'poaching' crabs, shellfish from Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

SINGAPORE - A nature guide on a visit to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve was shocked to see three men allegedly poaching shellfish and crabs on Sunday (Dec 3).

Mr Ben Lee, a full-time nature guide at Nature Trekker, told The Straits Times on Monday that he saw three men scooping shellfish and small crabs into large plastic bags around 5.20pm.

Mr Lee, 54, said the three men appeared to be digging purposefully for the creatures and continued in earnest for about half an hour. One looked to be in his late 40s and the other two were in their 20s.

Mr Lee, who has visited the reserve for around 20 years, notified the National Parks Board (NParks), and an officer arrived soon after.

The officer confiscated the items from the three men, said Mr Lee. Meanwhile, he stood at the bridge blocking off the exit with five or six other people who were with him.

He said the men had most likely dug up the creatures for personal consumption, or "for sale to whoever is interested".

This is not the first time Mr Lee has tipped news organisations off about improper activity in Singapore's parks and reserves.

In 2015, he told ST about a couple and a young child in a kayak at the same reserve.

Canoes and kayaks are not allowed in the area, which is home to wild saltwater crocodiles.

"A nature reserve is a place for the preservation and protection of wildlife and such illegal activity should not be allowed to happen," he said.

"It's a place where you leave nothing but footprints, take nothing but photographs. The taking or removing of shellfish and small crabs is considered illegal and is within the ambit of the law."

ST has contacted NParks for more information.