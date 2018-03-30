Electricity tariffs to increase by 2.8% for next 3 months

Electricity tariffs will increase by an average of 2.8 per cent per kilowatt hour (kwh) from April to June, said SP Group.

The rise is mainly due to higher energy cost in producing electricity, it said in a statement yesterday.

For households, the tariff will increase from 21.56 cents to 22.15 cents per kwh.

This translates to an average increase in monthly electricity bill of $2.20, according to SP Group.

For four-room Housing Board flats, the average increase in monthly bill will be $1.86.

This is the second consecutive quarter that electricity tariffs have increased.

From October to December last year, electricity tariffs were at 20.30 cents per kwh. It increased to 21.56 cents per kwh from January to March this year.

In its statement, SP Group said it reviews the tariffs quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, and that the tariffs have been approved by the electricity industry regulator.

Charmaine Ng