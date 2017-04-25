Elderly woman found dead in Circuit Road flat, burn marks seen in kitchen

SINGAPORE - A women in her 90s was found dead in her ninth-storey flat at Circuit Road on Monday (April 24) evening, although question marks remain over the cause of her death.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an incident at Block 87 Circuit Road at 7.06pm and dispatched two fire engines, a Red Rhino and an ambulance to the scene.

"Although there was no fire in the unit when SCDF arrived, burn marks were observed in the kitchen area," an SCDF spokesman told The Straits Times on Tuesday.

"An SCDF paramedic pronounced an elderly woman dead inside the unit."

According to a report in The New Paper (TNP), an explosion that could have been caused by a gas stove was heard in the unit.

A distant relative of the victim, who declined to be named, posted a Facebook tribute to her on Tuesday morning.

He claimed in his post that a fire had burnt down the flat.

Police have classified the case as unnatural death. The Straits Times understands that no foul play was involved.

Investigations are ongoing, a police spokesman added.

Neighbours who spoke to TNP said they had seen the victim go to the market to buy groceries on Monday morning.

They added that she had four sons, and that one of them would always visit her in the evenings.