You Are My Sunshine: Tan Chuan-Jin joins kids' sing-along in Teachers' Day tribute to early childhood educators

SINGAPORE - Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin joined a group of children for a sing-along to pay tribute to early childhood educators on Teachers' Day (Aug 31).

In a minute-long video posted on his Facebook page on Thursday morning, Mr Tan was seen performing the song You Are My Sunshine.

"Some time back, I met up with my young friends from The Little Skool-House at Thomson and Chiltern House Thomson to work on this video," he wrote.

"Hope you like this video, and hope our educators enjoy their Teachers' Day off today too."

This year's Teachers' Day marks the first time pre-school and childcare teachers are able to join school teachers in enjoying a day off.

The move, first announced by Mr Tan last October, aims to recognise and celebrate their passion and commitment in nurturing the young.

Almost all childcare centres are closed on Thursday. Only a handful are unable to close, due to circumstances such as renovations.

There are around 1,300 childcare centres and 500 kindergartens in Singapore.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in his National Day Rally speech on Aug 20, highlighted the pre-school sector as one of three important areas that will play crucial roles in Singapore's future.

He pledged that the Government will add more pre-school places, boost spending in the sector and set up a new institute to provide better training and professional development for pre-school teachers.