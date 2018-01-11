Whitley Secondary students who have not paid up for missing prom will still get O-level results on Friday

SINGAPORE - The Whitley Secondary School students who have not paid the fee for missing last November's prom night will still receive their O-level result slips on Friday (Jan 12) like other graduating students across Singapore.

The Bishan school had earlier threatened to withhold the results of students who had not paid the $60 penalty for non-attendance.

The Straits Times understands that more than 10 Secondary 5 students were not intending to pay the fee for missing the school prom, held at Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre.

Principal Tay Yang Fern said the result slips of students who did not attend the event "will not be withheld when the results are released".

She also clarified that the prom was a formal dinner for students to practise newly acquired skills. It was part of a development programme for the graduating students, which comprised a course on grooming and etiquette skills for the Secondary 4 cohort, and interview and etiquette skills for the Secondary 5 students.

"The school acknowledged that some of the Secondary 5 students perceived that they had not been given the option of not attending the dinner, even though others had opted out in advance and hence did not have to pay for the dinner," Mrs Tay said on Thursday (Jan 11).

"The school will engage these students and their parents for an amicable arrangement and necessary assistance will be extended in cases of financial hardship."

The sister of an affected Secondary 5 student told the online forum Reddit on Monday (Jan 8) that those who attended the prom only had to pay $50 while those who did not show up had to pay $110 - or $60 more. Students had earlier paid the $50 via their Edusave accounts, after a consent form was issued last August.

Earlier that day, a Secondary 5 form teacher told her class's WhatsApp group chat to "clear their debts" or they will not get their results. The text ended with her telling them not to "put yourself in an unfavourable position" on results day.

Mrs Tay said students who are absent from school-subsidised programmes without valid reason must pay the full cost of the programme. "This was communicated in writing to students' parents and guardians prior to the commencement of these programmes," she added.

The 20-year-old Reddit user told The Straits Times: "I was baffled and outraged when my sister told me about what she is experiencing... Our family is not exactly well-to-do.

"It seemed like the teacher goaded them into attending since it was the cheaper option."

The polytechnic student noted that such events should be optional: "It has no educational value. There are also other ways to celebrate a graduation with your peers."

Most of the Secondary 5 students indicated early last year that they would not be attending the prom night, as they had already been to one in 2016 when in Secondary 4. They paid about $80 to attend that event.

Affected students said they should not have to pay a penalty for an event they did not attend.

"Isn't the objective of prom to provide an avenue for students to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience with their schoolmates?" said one student. "We have experienced it before. I don't see why we should be cornered to attend the repeated programme."

The Ministry of Education said schools may withhold the exam certificates of students who have yet to pay their outstanding school fees after repeated reminders have been given. It added that there are financial assistance schemes available to Singaporeans who are in need of such support.