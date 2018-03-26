Teachers to pay for parking in schools from August

SINGAPORE - Teachers in primary and secondary schools, as well as junior colleges, will need to pay for parking from August.

Season outdoor parking will cost $75 a month during school terms, and $15 per month during the school holidays in June, November and December, The Straits Times has learnt.

Teachers were briefed by their school leaders on Monday (March 26) on the carpark rates, which are slightly cheaper than HDB parking.

Parking fees will not apply to ad hoc visitors such as parents.

The move comes after a review of free parking in schools started in 2015 by the Ministry of Education.

An Auditor-General's Office report had in the same year faulted some educational institutions for allowing their staff to park for free, or at fees below the market rate.

Such practices "are tantamount to providing hidden subsidies for vehicle parking", it had said in an annual report of financial lapses in public sector bodies.

