RGS wins literature quiz, heads to NZ for world finals

What novel by Jane Austen is also a girl's name starting with the letter E? What famous playwright was born in Stratford-upon-Avon?

At the POSB-NLB Kids' Lit Quiz 2018, students were asked questions from a wide range of literature genres, even comics.

In the national finals yesterday, the team of four from Raffles Girls' School (Secondary) emerged tops, and will represent Singapore in the world finals in New Zealand in July.

They will meet teams from countries like Canada and Australia.

Singapore students, aged from 10 to 13, have been among the top seven teams at the global Kids' Lit Quiz since they started taking part in the competition in 2014.

A team from St Joseph's Institution Junior was fifth in the world finals last year, out of 82 teams.

Organised by the National Library Board (NLB) and supported by POSB, a record 126 teams from 71 schools took part this year.

The quiz is part of NLB's efforts to encourage Singaporeans to read more, read widely and read together.

The contest was started by quizmaster Wayne Mills in 1991.

The former senior lecturer at the University of Auckland's Faculty of Education hosted the national finals yesterday at Our Tampines Hub.

Faith Tan, 13, leader of the winning team, said: "Reading has been my hobby since I was young, but in secondary school, the workload got heavier, so I had no time for reading.

"But this competition helped me find time for my hobby... It gave me an opportunity to do what I love."

Singapore will host the world finals for the first time next year.

