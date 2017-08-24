Part of NTU lecture theatre ceiling collapses, school checking other lecture theatres

SINGAPORE - Part of a false ceiling in a lecture theatre at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) collapsed on Monday (Aug 21) morning, and NTU is conducting checks on false ceilings at other lecture theatres.

A student noticed the collapse at the back of Lecture Theatre 1 (LT1) and called the school's Fault Reporting Centre at 9.16am on Monday.

There were no classes held at the lecture theatre when the ceiling collapsed, and no injuries were reported, a spokesman for NTU told The Straits Times on Thursday (Aug 24).

LT1, located at the North Spine, near the Lee Wee Nam library, is currently closed for repairs.

Lessons will not be held there for at least a month, The New Paper reported on Thursday. Instead, students will take their lessons at other venues.

"We are investigating the cause of the collapse and continuing our checks on false ceilings at other lecture theatres," said the NTU spokesman.

Final-year mechanical engineering student Mr Adzizul Fadleigh, 25, told TNP that he noticed the debris after watching an online recording of a lecture there.

ST understands that the lecture he watched had been conducted after the incident happened, and before the lecture theatre was sealed off.