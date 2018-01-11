New names of merging junior colleges to be combination of original names

SINGAPORE - The niggling issue of new names for eight junior colleges merging next year has been settled.

The four merged schools will adopt a combination of the colleges' original names, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Thursday (Jan 11).

For each pair, the name of the older JC will come first to reflect its longer history and heritage, the ministry said.

Anderson JC and Serangoon JC will be known as Anderson Serangoon JC, and Innova JC and Yishun JC will become Yishun Innova JC. Meridian JC and Tampines JC will be Tampines Meridian JC, and Jurong JC and Pioneer JC will be called Jurong Pioneer JC.

Four of the current JC principals will continue as principal-designates of the merged JCs, starting on Thursday. The other four will be redeployed to MOE headquarters or to other schools by next year.

MOE also said that 260 teachers across the eight JCs have been or will be redeployed to other primary and secondary schools, JCs, or to MOE headquarters this year and next year.

This is the first time JCs have to be merged.

The MOE, when announcing the move in April last year, had said it was due to Singapore's declining birth rate. JC intake is expected to drop by a fifth, going from 16,000 in 2010 to 12,800 next year.

With the mergers, there will be 19 JCs in total next year.

Ms Liew Wei Li, MOE's deputy director-general of education (schools), said that in arriving at the final names, the ministry considered factors such as the schools' history and heritage, and their role in the community.

In the past year, the JC principals also discussed the naming issue with alumni associations, students, past and present staff and school advisory committees.

Ms Liew said that MOE had considered other options such as keeping only one JC name or coming up with an entirely new name, but decided on retaining both colleges' names.

"As the eight merging JCs form a substantial portion of our JC landscape, we believe that retaining the names of both colleges will allow the merging JCs to unite their strengths and move forward as a combined entity to forge a new journey together," she said.

The history of each JC and its journey through the years will be documented and preserved at a heritage space in the merged JC's building.

Details of merged schools

1. Anderson Serangoon JC

Principal-designate: Mr Manogaran Suppiah, current principal of Serangoon JC

Site of school: Anderson JC

History: Anderson JC founded in 1984, Serangoon JC founded in 1988

2. Yishun Innova JC

Principal-designate: Mr Michael Nelson De Silva, current principal of Innova JC

Site of school: Yishun JC

History: Yishun JC founded in 1986, Innova JC founded in 2005

3. Tampines Meridian JC

Principal-designate: Ms Yoong Nyok Ke Pamela, current principal of Tampines JC

Site of school: Meridian JC

History: Tampines JC founded in 1986, Meridian JC founded in 2003

4. Jurong Pioneer JC

Principal-designate: Dr Hang Kim Hoo, current principal of Jurong JC

Site of school: Pioneer JC

History: Jurong JC founded in 1981, Pioneer JC founded in 2000