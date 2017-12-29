New names, old history for 20 merging primary and secondary schools

SINGAPORE - With seven pairs of primary schools and three pairs of secondary schools to be merged in 2019, the issue of their names has been settled. The merged school will bear the name of the school where it is located.

This was announced on Friday (Dec 29) by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

For instance, when Cedar Primary School and MacPherson Primary School merge, the merged school will be called Cedar Primary School, and located at its site at 15 Cedar Avenue.

"In naming (the) merged schools, a range of factors were considered, including the schools' history and heritage, enrolments, as well as stakeholders' interests and the sentiments of all schools involved," said MOE in a statement.

It said that the merged school will "encompass the identities, strengths and cherished distinctiveness of both merging schools".

Their history will be formally documented and preserved at a heritage space in the merged school's building, it added.

In April this year, MOE announced that 28 schools will be merged, consisting of the seven pairs of primary schools, three pairs of secondary schools, and four pairs of junior colleges.

The names of the junior colleges due to merge will be announced in the early part of 2018, added MOE.

The list of the names of the merged schools are as follows:

Primary schools:

Balestier Hill Primary and Bendemeer Primary: to be named Bendemeer Primary School

Casuarina Primary and Loyang Primary: Casuarina Primary School

Cedar Primary and MacPherson Primary: Cedar Primary School

Coral Primary and White Sands Primary: White Sands Primary School

Damai Primary and East Coast Primary: Damai Primary School

Da Qiao Primary and Jing Shan Primary: Jing Shan Primary School

East View Primary and Junyuan Primary: Junyuan Primary School

Secondary schools:

East View Secondary and East Spring Secondary: East Spring Secondary School

Hong Kah Secondary and Jurongville Secondary: Jurongville Secondary School

Shuqun Secondary and Yuhua Secondary: Yuhua Secondary School