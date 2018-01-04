Much ado about business

Business professionals who are seeking to expand their knowledge and experience base with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree can consider enrolling in the Global MBA programme offered by ESSEC Business School.

This one-year, full-time programme provides students with a strong management culture and a deep understanding of digital business issues and innovation, says Professor Aarti Ramaswami, ESSEC’s academic director for the Global MBA France-Singapore programme.

She adds: “It prepares students to be innovative and lead responsibly in a digitally native and hyper-connected world. They will have the necessary analytical tools to identify, understand and resolve a variety of organisational issues for problem-solving and critical decision-making, with a strategic approach to help improve organisational performance.”

The things that matter

Founded in 1907 in France, ESSEC is one of the world’s top management schools. It welcomed its first Singapore intake for the Global MBA programme last September.

The institution offers six majors across two campuses in France and Singapore. These majors correspond to the key areas of expertise: strategy and management, digital business, enterprise innovation, finance, hospitality management and luxury brand management.

Students cover a wide range of topics and subjects across the three majors at the Singapore campus including key trends in digital business, digital business models, design thinking, business analytics, digital marketing strategy, new venture design and planning, geopolitics in Asia, and strategic management.

“To help our students meet the challenges of an increasingly digital future, ESSEC has sought to structure the best of its academic expertise — its educational savoir-faire and its ability to work in partnership with major companies from across the globe — into a highly intensive MBA programme,” explains Prof Ramaswami, 37.

Leaders for tomorrow

She teaches courses on leadership, people management, cross-cultural management and international human resource management in various master’s, MBA and executive education programmes. Her articles have been published in several international peer-reviewed journals, and she was ranked among the “Most Influential Business Professors Under 40”, in the Singapore Business Review of 2016.

The Global MBA programme allows students to test their creativity and ability to lead teams in start-ups and multinational enterprises. And students can expect a unique international experience.

As part of the pedagogical and learning experience, the institution offers digitalised course content and other learning tools, including a state-of-the-art knowledge lab (featuring a media lab and 3D printing), joint classrooms across campuses, career resources (video recorded training for interviews), and a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) library.

The school facilitates the practical application and industry connections that help bring its academic content “to life”. ESSEC Business School alumni have been recruited in leadership positions in over 45 countries worldwide, in various industries and sectors.

Many students have also become entrepreneurs, launching their own ventures after graduation.