Higher tuition fees for students joining polytechnics and ITE next year

SINGAPORE - Tuition fees for students entering the polytechnics and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) next year will go up by between 3 per cent and about 7 per cent.

The revised fees, which were posted on the schools' websites on Monday (Dec 11), apply only to the new batch of students joining them in the 2018 academic year. The polytechnics' term starts in April, while ITE has two intakes in January and April.

As with previous hikes, the increase will be bigger for permanent residents and foreigners, compared with citizens.

Singaporeans entering the five polytechnics next year will pay an annual tuition fee of $2,800, up from the $2,700 their seniors paid.

The polytechnic fees for permanent residents (PRs) and international students will go up to $5,600 and $10,000 respectively, up by $200 and $400 from the previous cohorts' fees.

At the ITE, fees for full-time Nitec courses will go up by $20 for Singaporeans, while PRs and foreign students will pay $300 and $900 more respectively.

Fees for the Higher Nitec courses remain unchanged.

Tuition fees for polytechnics and ITE have been going up yearly in the past few years.

A spokesman for the polytechnics and ITE said: "There are various financial assistance schemes in place to ensure no student will be denied the opportunity of a polytechnic or ITE education because of financial difficulties.

"The polytechnics and ITE will continue to receive a substantial subsidy from the Government to cover the bulk of the costs," she said.

The institutions had also said previously that the fees are reviewed annually and "adjusted if necessary to meet the rising cost of quality education".