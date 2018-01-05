GCE O-Level results to be released on Jan 12

SINGAPORE - Results of 2017's GCE O-Level examination will be released next Friday (Jan 12), the Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced.

Candidates from schools may collect their results from their respective schools at 2.30pm that day, MOE said in a statement on Jan 5.

Meanwhile, private candidates will be notified of their results by post.

The result slips will be mailed to them on Jan 12 to the postal address provided during the registration period.

Private candidates with SingPass accounts can also obtain their results online through the internet Examination Results Release System on the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board website from 2.30pm on Jan 12.

MOE said that students who wish to apply for admission to Junior Colleges , Millennia Institute, polytechnics or the Institute of Technical Education may do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) with their O-Level examination results.

The JAE will open from 3pm on Jan 12 and run till 4pm on Jan 17.

For more details on the JAE, applicants can visit the JAE website or call the MOE Customer Service Centre on 6872-2220.

Posting results of the JAE application are scheduled to be released on Feb 1.

The results can be accessed on the JAE website or an SMS that will be sent to the applicant's mobile phone.

Those posted to the Junior Colleges or Millennia Institute are to report to their schools on Feb 2, while applicants posted to polytechnics and ITE will receive a letter on the enrolment details.

Students who had accepted conditional offers to a polytechnic course through the Early Admissions Exercise in 2017 and have their offers confirmed based on their GCE O-Level examination results will not be eligible to participate in the JAE.

Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) students who sat for O-Level subjects in 2017 would be able to use their results for these subjects to apply for a place in the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) and Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme, MOE said.

The PFP is a one-year foundation programme at the polytechnics that offers a practice-oriented curriculum taught by polytechnic lecturers. It serves an alternative to the Secondary 5 N(A) year.

Posting results for PFP will be released at 2pm on Jan 22 through the PFP website.

The DPP prepares students for progression into selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE.

The DPP posting results will be out at 9am on Jan 18 through the DPP application portal.