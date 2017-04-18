Former Pioneer Secondary School to be repurposed for foreign system school use

SINGAPORE - The former Pioneer Secondary School at 21 Jurong West Street 81 will see new life as a school providing affordable education for the children of foreign residents.

The tender for its re-use will be conducted by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and Economic Development Board (EDB), which on Tuesday invited proposals from operators "interested in providing more affordable foreign system education using suitable premises".

Foreign system schools, such as the Singapore American School, are intended primarily to cater to the community of expatriate families in Singapore. There are more than 30 foreign system schools here.

Ms Yap Eai-Sy, deputy director of business planning and development at SLA, said the conversion of a former school "would provide for cost efficiencies" compared to the construction of a new building.

Mr Marcus Dass, director of human capital at EDB, said foreign system schools have a role in strengthening Singapore's position as an attractive global city and home for business.

"While many existing foreign system schools in Singapore have been delivering high quality international education, there are requests for more affordable and diverse school options," he added.

"Suitable premises without extensive facilities common in many existing international schools will allow operators the opportunity to provide quality international school education at a more affordable fee."

