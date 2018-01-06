A commitment to excellence

JCU in Singapore has come a long way. The student population has grown rapidly from 50 students in 2003 to around 3,600 students currently.

James Cook University Australia established its Singapore campus in 2003 as part of its expressed intent of internationalising its activities and offers a suite of university level programs at the Singapore campus covering the areas of Business, Information Technology, Psychology, Education, Accounting, Arts, Aquaculture, Environmental Science, Games Design, Tourism and Hospitality.

One university, two countries, three tropical locations

James Cook University is Australia’s leading university for the tropics and has three campuses in the tropical cities of Singapore, Cairns and Townsville. The Singapore campus is fully owned by James Cook University Australia providing assurance to prospective students that this campus practices the same stringent standards as JCU in Australia.

Courses offered at the Singapore campus follow the same curriculum as the Australian campuses ensuring the same high-quality program content. Students will graduate with exactly the same globally recognised degree as students who study at James Cook University in Australia.

Additionally, the academic staff are experienced and highly qualified at JCU’s Singapore campus. All full-time lecturers are PhD qualified as a minimum and are based in Singapore with the majority involved in research. Students can benefit from the valuable insight their lecturers gain from active participation in the field.

Dr Dale Anderson, Deputy Vice Chancellor and Head of Campus, Singapore states: “We are committed to ensuring that you get the best out of your learning experience at James Cook University. You are not only encouraged to do well academically but as a student in this era of knowledge-based economy, we will expect you to participate in projects and activities involving the community around you.”

Pinnacle of accreditation

In 2015, JCU was the first organisation to be awarded the highest level of accreditation in Singapore for private education providers, the EduTrust Star.

The EduTrust Star is Singapore's highest mark of quality for private education. It is only awarded to those institutions which can display the highest possible standard in their academic programs, student experience and in the manner in which they operate. It is also recognises sustained efforts in organisational improvement.

The EduTrust certification scheme is administered by the Committee for Private Education (CPE), a part of SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG). Professor Sandra Harding, JCU Vice Chancellor and President states: “JCU has been committed to building a presence in Singapore since 2003 and sees the Singapore campus as an integral part of James Cook University - one university, two countries, three tropical locations (Singapore, Cairns and Townsville). The University considers the awarding of this quality mark as an important step to further broaden and deepen our commitment to Singapore.”

Along the way, JCU in Singapore has also garnered awards and accreditations such as the Singapore Quality Class STAR (2016), PA Community Spirit Award 2016 – Community Partnership Excellence Award, Central Singapore O.N.E Awards 2015 - Bronze, National English Accreditation Scheme (2014) and AustCham Business Excellence Award (2012).

University status

Its current campus at 149 Sims Drive was officially opened in June 2015 by The Honourable Tony Abbott MP, former Prime Minister of Australia.

The campus sits on 24,000 square metres of land, consisting of over 40 classrooms and lecture halls, 10 computer and research laboratories, administration offices, a purpose-built electronic financial trading room, and a Psychology Clinic.

The move to its Sims Drive location was to further provide a better learning infrastructure to create a cutting-edge learning environment that befits its status as the first EduTrust Star institution in Singapore.

In 2016, JCU became the only Australian institution in Singapore to be recognised with “University status”, as part of the Australia-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

This allows the Singapore campus to call itself a university.



The move to its Sims Drive location was to further provide a better learning infrastructure to create a cutting-edge learning environment. PHOTO: JAMES COOK UNIVERSITY



High ranking

Studying at the Singapore campus of James Cook University means that students receive an excellent tertiary education.

According to the Academic Ranking of World Universities, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, 2017, James Cook University is ranked in the top 2% of universities in the world.

JCU is committed to supporting lifelong learning by providing industry oriented education to develop the future-ready workforce.

Head down to Singapore campus of James Cook University and meet with their academics to find out how they can help you achieve your aspirations.