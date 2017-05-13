Ed Sheeran concert tickets allegedly stolen; Sports Hub investigating

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Sports Hub is investigating allegations that staff member stole tickets to Ed Sheeran's sold-out concerts in November.

On the Nov 11 concert's event page, Facebook user Aida Aretha had posted screenshots of a conversation on online marketplace Carousell. Under the username reseller_772, Cat 1 tickets were being offered at $1,100 per pair. The tickets, released by ticketing agency Sports Hub Tix, originally cost $248 each.

According to the screenshots, the seller's friend is in Sports Hub management and "he loot(ed) over 200+ tickets" to distribute. Of these, 100 tickets were for the Nov 11 concert, while 120 were for the Nov 12 concert. Promoter AEG Asia announced the latter show on Thursday (May 11) at 11am, after tickets to the first concert sold out.

Ms Aida said she hopes organisations "will be more strict with the selling of tickets whether it is for internal (staff) or to the public".

Responding to queries, the Singapore Sports Hub said: "We are conducting an investigation into, and speaking with the relevant authorities about these allegations."

The Straits Times understands that there will be multiple layers of investigations - internally, with partners and with external agencies.

Senior director for corporate communications and stakeholder management Chin Sau Ho said: "We have systems and checks in place to identify any breach of policy by staff or partners. Appropriate action will be taken against any party found guilty of offence."

The Sports Hub also clarified that it is only addressing the allegation of stolen tickets, but reiterated that no resellers have been authorised to sell tickets for this show.

ST reported on Friday that Cat 1 tickets were going for up to $13,516.17 each on online ticket marketplace Viagogo, some 54 times more than its original price.

Concert organisers have previously voided tickets that were resold online at inflated prices.

Mr Chin added: "Sports Hub urges the public not to purchase tickets other than through official channels as these may not be accepted at the venue."