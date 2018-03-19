Early morning fire razes Woodlands flat; no one injured

SINGAPORE - An early morning blaze occurred in the bedroom of a Woodlands flat on Sunday (March 18) and left the unit badly damaged, though no one was injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 825, Woodlands Street 81, at about 5am.

Two fire engines, one Red Rhino, two fire bikes and two support vehicle were dispatched to the scene.

"The fire on the second-floor unit involved contents of the bedroom," SCDF said.

Officers extinguished the fire with a water jet. There were no reported injuries.

Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin said in a Facebook post on Sunday that while no one was hurt in the fire, "a home was quite badly damaged".

Mr Amrin, who is also a Member of Parliament for Sembawang GRC, said that he had visited the affected family and neighbours in the morning, and was touched to hear that many people had offered to help them.

He wrote: "Many families asked me how they can help the family. 'What can I do?', they asked. That touched me deeply. It reflects a caring, compassionate community here in Woodlands."

In his post, Mr Amrin also shared photos of the flat, which was covered in soot from ceiling to floor. Charred debris was also seen in the corner of a room.