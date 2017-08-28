E-scooter sharing service to launch in downtown and heartland

SINGAPORE - A new electric scooter sharing platform will soon be available downtown and in the heartland.
Singapore-based company PopScoot, started in April this year, will bring the service to downtown commercial clusters and the heartland in September.
The e-scooters will cost $2 for 30 minutes, with the first 10 minutes free of charge.
A soft launch at the end of August will see docks deployed at ManuLife Centre, Republic Plaza, Tiong Bahru Plaza and City Square Mall.
PopScoot will run on a bluetooth app-based unlocking system, releasing the e-scooters from their docks via mobile phones.
The in-app GPS also lets users locate available scooters, and tracks their travelling routes.
The e-scooters can be deployed without a dock, supported by a remote immobilisation capability, or in a self-charging docked system, depending on the location.
"Electric scooters on-demand is the way forward for Singapore, due to its technologically savvy population, compact urban layout and pro-car-lite government.
"Our launch in September will be a major first step towards our goal of making e-scooter-sharing mainstream in Singapore by making every journey affordable, convenient and enjoyable," said PopScoot's chief marketing officer Kelvin Emmanuel Ng.