E-scooter rider seriously injured after accident with double-decker bus in Kaki Bukit

SINGAPORE - An e-scooter rider suffered head injuries and was taken unconscious to hospital after he was involved in an accident with an SBS Transit double-decker bus on Thursday morning (Nov 30).

Police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Bedok Reservoir Road and Kaki Bukit Avenue 1 at 10.28am.

"A 52-year-old male rider was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing," said a police spokesman.

The bus was travelling on Bedok Reservoir Road towards Kaki Bukit when the incident occurred.

Photos sent in by a Straits Times reader showed the e-scooter pinned under the bus. Several passers-by were also seen attending to the injured rider.

Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, told The Straits Times that the bus operator was "very sad that this has happened".

"We are currently at the hospital with his family to render assistance as best we can," she said. "Meanwhile, the police are investigating the accident."