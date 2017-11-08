E-scooter charging overnight in Yishun flat catches fire; 4 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - Four people were taken to hospital after an electric scooter left to charge overnight in the bedroom of a 10th-storey flat in Yishun caught fire on Tuesday (Nov 7) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at Block 260, Yishun Street 22, at 10.40am.

SCDF personnel put out the blaze using buckets of water.

There were three occupants, aged between 23 and 59, in the flat when the fire occurred. According to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao, a 23-year-old man sleeping in the bedroom woke up when he heard an explosion.

Panicking after discovering that his room was on fire, he reportedly broke the bedroom window and climbed out to escape the flames.



The scene in the bedroom after the fire. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



Two neighbours in adjoining units who caught sight of his precarious situation immediately rushed into the bedroom to pull him up. They then successfully ran out of the flat together.

One of the neighbours, a 26-year-old man, suffered minor burn injuries on his hands and was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for treatment.

The flat's three occupants - two of whom suffered from smoke inhalation - were taken to Singapore General Hospital. The man who was rescued suffered 30 per cent burns and required a skin transplant.

The man's elder brother, in an interview with Wanbao, said his sibling had bought the e-scooter two weeks ago. It was the first time he had taken it into his bedroom to charge the battery.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Fires involving the batteries of personal mobility devices have been on the rise.

The Straits Times reported last month that there have been 13 such fires this year, up from eight last year.

On Oct 12, a family had to escape through their bedroom window with a five-day-old baby after an electric bicycle charging overnight in the common corridor of a Bukit Batok HDB block caught fire.

Four people, including the infant, were taken to hospital for minor injuries.

SCDF's battery fire advisory recommends that users avoid overcharging the battery or leaving it to charge overnight.

A charging battery should be placed on hard flat surfaces to allow optimal dissipation of heat, while there should not be combustible materials near it.