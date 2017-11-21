Durians in Singapore safe to eat, says AVA in response to Malaysian insecticide rumours

SINGAPORE - Durian lovers in Singapore can eat the pungent fruit without fear, as the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) has dispelled rumours that suggested there were high levels of insecticide in Malaysia's Musang King or Mao Shan Wang durians.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night (Nov 21), the AVA said durians in Singapore are safe to eat.

"Some durian lovers have come across rumours about high levels of insecticide in Malaysia's Musang King durians, and asked if it is safe to consume durians imported from Malaysia," it said.

AVA said it regularly inspects and conducts sampling of imported fruits, including durians.

This is to ensure the fruits comply with food safety standards and requirements.

Samples are tested for the presence of pesticide residues, microbial contamination and other possible non-permitted chemicals.

Those that do not make the cut will not be allowed for sale.

A viral message posted online claimed "China rejected all the Musang durians" due to high levels of insecticide detected in the fruit.

"That is why the durians (were) returned to Malaysia and (are) now selling at (a) cheap price... So eat at your own discretion," said a Facebook post by a page called Our Singapore.

Durian farmers told Malaysian news site New Straits Times in a report on Saturday that the rumour was false.

One farmer pointed out that the durian shown in the viral picture is not even of the Musang King variety.