Durian charity run in Hougang draws 500 participants

SINGAPORE - About 500 sporting residents ran the distance for charity and the King of Fruits, the durian, on Sunday (July 23).

The quirky 5k run, which started and ended at Ci Yuan Community Club in Hougang, gave each runner a durian to run with.

The catch? Each participant had to come up with their own creative ways to make sure the fruit was transported to the finish line safely.

The race brought out the light-hearted side of some residents, as some chose to place the thorny fruit on their heads, drag it along with a homemade "leash", or even ferry several durians in a pram, reported Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao.

Some participants were also decked in costumes of popular fictional characters, such as Spider-Man and the Little Red Riding Hood, according to the newspaper.

After completing the run, participants could eat their durians, and were each given a coconut and a medal.

The run first drew attention on social media in May, when it attracted a flurry of criticism and bemused reactions from netizens.

One user said the charity run was the "most Singaporean charity run", while another asked: "Has anyone conducted a risk assessment?"

Less than a week after the event was announced, all 388 slots for the run were taken up, according to the organisers.

Proceeds from the run, which cost $15 to participate, will be donated to the Ang Mo Kio-Hougang Community Development Welfare Fund.

The run was organised by the Central Singapore Community Development Council and Ang Mo Kio-Hougang Citizens' Consultative Committee.