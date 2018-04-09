Driver loses control of Lexus sports car, crashes into lamp post near Siglap church

SINGAPORE - A driver lost control of his Lexus sports car and crashed into a lamp post outside a church on Sunday evening (April 9).

A video posted on YouTube on Sunday shows a passenger getting into what appears to be a white Lexus LFA. The clip then cuts to a shot of a white car zipping along the first lane of a road. It is seen swinging from side to side before veering sharply to the left, cutting in front of a bus.

The police told The Straits Times that it was alerted at 9.51pm on Sunday to an accident involving a car in Changi Road, towards Geylang Road.

"No one was injured," said the police.

ST understands that the car stopped when it crashed into a lamp post. It appeared to be outside the Church Of Our Lady Of Perpetual Succour in 31 Siglap Hill, which is along Changi Road.

When contacted, the church said it was unaware of the accident and declined comment.

Police investigations are ongoing.