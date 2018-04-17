Driver in Caltex dispute files police report

The BMW driver caught in a furore over a fuel tank top-up at a Caltex petrol kiosk has filed a police report, worried for the safety of his family after netizens identified him online.

The police told The Straits Times (ST) yesterday: "We have looked into the matter and established that no offence was disclosed.

"It was a case of miscommunication between the pump attendant and the vehicle owner on the amount of petrol to be pumped at the petrol kiosk in Tampines.

"We have verified that the vehicle owner was due to trade in his vehicle on the same day, and would not require more than the necessary fuel," said the police.

They added that both parties have been advised to settle the matter amicably.

The incident had occurred at the Caltex petrol kiosk in Tampines Avenue 8 last Saturday.

The driver claimed he had asked for only $10 worth of petrol, while the pump attendant thought he had wanted a full tank and so pumped $135 worth.

Facebook user Kelly Yeo wrote to Caltex Singapore about the incident, saying the pump attendant offered to pay $125 for the driver.

According to a copy of the police report seen by ST, the driver disputed the pump attendant's claim that he had heard "full tank", adding that he had said only "10 dollars".

The driver said in the police report filed on Sunday that his reason for topping up only $10 worth of petrol was because he was going to trade in his car.

"The pump attendant then raised his voice and told the cashier to tell me to pay $10 and he will pay the remaining amount."

The driver said he left the petrol kiosk after making payment and went to an automotive trader to trade in his vehicle.

Since the Facebook post went viral over the weekend, netizens have plastered the man's personal details online, including his purported name and occupation.

He was informed by a friend that the incident had gone viral on Facebook, according to the police report.

"After reading some of the comments on the Facebook post, I decided to lodge a report as I am afraid that these people will come to my house," he said.

The driver told ST that he had received "many nuisance calls, SMSes and WhatsApp messages".

A spokesman for Chevron Singapore, which markets the Caltex brand, said: "This is now a police matter and we will work closely with the authorities."

"In the meantime, we would respectfully request the community to refrain from any personal or group responses towards those involved and leave the matter to the appropriate authorities."

Caltex Singapore had made a statement on the incident on Saturday, assuring the public that the pump attendant "did not bear any financial obligation from the events that occurred on April 14".