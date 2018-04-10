Driver crashes Lexus sports car into lamp post near Siglap church

A driver lost control of his Lexus sports car and crashed into a lamp post outside a church on Sunday evening.

A video posted on Facebook on Sunday shows what appears to be a white Lexus LFA zipping along the first lane of a road.

It is seen swinging from side to side before veering sharply to the left, cutting in front of a bus.

The person who took the video, Mr Avery Wong, told The Straits Times that he was in his friend's car when he noticed the white Lexus. "When he went past us, he floored the gas pedal and lost control and crashed into the lamp post."

"He didn't hit the bus; the bus was just a little too slow," Mr Wong added.

Mr Wong, 28, a student, said there were two men in the car.

The police told The Straits Times that it was alerted at 9.51pm on Sunday to an accident involving a car in Changi Road, towards Geylang Road.

Police said no one was injured.

The Straits Times understands that the car stopped only when it crashed into the lamp post.

The accident appeared to have occurred outside the Church Of Our Lady Of Perpetual Succour at 31 Siglap Hill, which is along Changi Road.

When contacted, the church said it was unaware of the accident and declined to comment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Lydia Lam