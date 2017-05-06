DPM Teo Chee Hean to visit Ethiopia and South Africa

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will visit Ethiopia and South Africa for a week from Sunday (May 7), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Saturday (May 6).

His visit is part of Singapore's ongoing engagement with countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

While in Ethiopia, Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, will call on Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

He will also have meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, Minister of Industry Ahmed Abitew, Minister of Finance and Economic Cooperation Dr Abreham Tekesete, and Minister and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr Arkebe Oqubay, to discuss opportunities for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Additionally, Mr Teo will meet Singapore companies based in Addis Adaba, the capital of Ethiopia, and meet key regional leaders in the northern Axum city.

In South Africa, Mr Teo will attend the 20th meeting of the Total International Advisory Committee.

He will also meet South African leaders and attend a reception for Singaporeans based in Johannesburg.

He will be accompanied on his trip by officials from the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and International Enterprise Singapore.