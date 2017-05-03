Do justice to your job instead of searching for the perfect one: Chan Chun Sing 

SINGAPORE- Instead of searching for meaning in all that they do in life, it is more important for students to give meaning to their pursuits, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing said on Wednesday (May 3).

"In this world, we have many choices in life... we are often searching for something that will give us meaning. But we will often fail and then we will be disappointed," said Mr Chan, who was speaking at the first session of Temasek Polytechnic's (TP) graduation ceremony, where 272 diplomas were handed out to students in the School of Applied Science.

But he urged students to change their perspective when it comes to achieving their goals in life, and think about how they can "do justice" to the jobs that they do instead of embarking on a search for the perfect job. He drew a link between this issue to a common question in relationships : "Is it (more important) to marry the woman you love, or to love the woman you marry?"

He also urged students to remain adaptable in a changing world, citing the example of veterinary technology student Sim Xin Xian, who got a job offer after an internship with a shrimp farm in Sumatra, Indonesia. Despite cultural and language barriers, she adjusted to life there and got along well with her colleagues.

"This is the kind of spirit that we want... you go to a new place, you don't know the people, you don't know the culture; but with the skill sets that you have acquired you learn to adapt - and you will survive and excel."

At the ceremony, Mr Chan also presented medals to 10 students who received awards for their achievements in areas like community involvement, leadership and academics . A total of 5,800 students will receive their diplomas from TP this year.