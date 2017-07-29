Disgruntled NSmen leave bad reviews on SGSecure app, Mindef says download is a must for all Mindef, SAF personnel

SINGAPORE - Downloading the SGSecure mobile application is a must for Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel, Mindef has said, after disgruntled national servicemen left bad reviews on the app, saying they were forced to download it.

The download is part of a counter-terrorism training programme being implemented in phases, a Mindef spokesman told The Straits Times on Saturday (July 29).

"In the first phase, Mindef/SAF personnel are required to download the SGSecure mobile application and complete the e-learning modules embedded within," she said.

"Subsequently, Mindef/SAF personnel will be put through scenario-based community response training, to provide them with the knowledge to protect themselves and those around them in the event of a terror attack."

Screenshots of bad reviews left on the app have been circulating on social media this week. The app, which has 101 reviews as of noon on Saturday, is rated 1.5 out of 5 stars.

One review by a person who used the username "Forced NPCO" rated the app 1 out of 5 stars and said: "The management of SPF forced their officers to download, or be blacklisted, no consumption of leave and have your team leader nagging you 24/7 until you download on your phone."

Another person named Twig Ng wrote: "Later during morning RO, my Encik will check if everyone downloaded this app. No download no bookout."

Mindef said the counter-terrorism training programme, which applies to all Mindef and SAF personnel, is to better equip its personnel to be prepared citizens and active responders in the event of a terrorist attack, in line with the stepping up of Singapore's national counter-terrorism efforts.

"Global and regional terror threats are persistent and long-term issues that should not be taken lightly," said the Mindef spokesman. "Singapore is just as susceptible to these threats as any other country."

A spokesman for the Ministry of Home Affairs told The Straits Times that it encourages everyone to download the app, including Home Team officers and national servicemen.

"The SGSecure mobile app allows members of public to download useful information on counter-terrorism, and to receive alerts in the event of major emergencies and terror incidents in Singapore," said the spokesman. "It also allows the public to send information to the police via text, pictures or videos."

Additional reporting by Clement Yong