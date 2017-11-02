Digital news consumption in Singapore on the rise; The Straits Times remains most-read English paper: Nielsen survey

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times has retained top spot as the most-read English title here, with a combined print and digital readership reach of 28.8 per cent on an average daily basis.

According to the latest Nielsen report on Singapore media released on Thursday (Nov 2), The Straits Times' print edition was read by 17.9 per cent of adults, while its digital version had 14.7 per cent readership.

The report, which surveyed 4,691 people aged 15 and above between July last year and June this year, noted that digital news consumption in Singapore was among the fastest growing online activities.

As Internet usage continues to grow, with 84.9 per cent of adults accessing the Internet on an average month, it found that just over half (52.7 per cent) of those surveyed accessed news, current affairs and e-newspapers.

Among this group, 66.8 per cent were visiting local online news platforms weekly.

The most common online activities were instant messaging, watching movies and participating in social networking portals.

The report also found that the combined readership of print and online newspapers reached more than one in two adults (55.9 per cent), with printed newspapers continuing to be the staple read for more than four in 10 adults.

Digital readership was at 19.5 per cent.

Free sheet Today, which went fully digital last month, had a combined average daily readership of 10.2 per cent, with its print edition reaching 8 per cent.

The New Paper's combined readership was 5.7 per cent. It is also the only local paper with the highest proportion (25.4 per cent) of readers aged 15 to 29 years.

Meanwhile, Lianhe Zaobao remained the top Chinese-language newspaper, with a combined daily readership of 14.7 per cent among the Chinese.

Its print edition had a reach of 12.9 per cent and its digital edition 2.7 per cent.

Ms Annette Kurst, managing director for media at Nielsen Singapore, said: "Digital disruption is transforming the way we operate, and Singapore is paving the way in developing the digital enablers and platforms for a Smart Nation.

"The flourishing ecosystem of connectivity has fuelled the appetite of consumers for media content, allowing them to consume what they want across multiple platforms at their own convenience.

"Local media players continue to innovate to address this shift and deliver great content and experience to the digital savvy consumer."