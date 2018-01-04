Detained Vietnamese tycoon used fake passport to enter Singapore, issued with Order for Removal

SINGAPORE - The Vietnamese property magnate who was arrested for immigration offences last Thursday (Dec 28) had entered Singapore using a Vietnamese passport that did not bear his name, The Straits Times has learnt.

The Vietnamese government informed Singapore that Mr Phan Van Anh Vu's passport was fake, and bears a fake personal identity, according to an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) letter, dated Jan 4, seen by The Straits Times.

Mr Vu, 42, a former senior intelligence officer in Vietnam, is wanted there for allegedly disclosing state secrets deliberately.

His whereabouts had been the subject of speculation after the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security said it issued an arrest warrant for him last month.

The ICA letter said Mr Vu has been given stern warnings for several offences under the Immigration Act, and was issued with an Order of Detention and Order for Removal, dated Dec 30.

Under the Immigration Act, an ICA Controller may order a person who is to be removed from Singapore to be detained in custody "for such period as may be necessary" to make arrangements for this.

The ICA letter also said Mr Vu "made false declarations when he entered Singapore", and is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice for offences committed in Vietnam.

It added that lawyer Choo Zheng Xi's application in court does not restrain ICA's powers.

Mr Choo, who met Mr Vu on Wednesday, had earlier filed an application with the Supreme Court, requesting that Mr Vu be given access to counsel and that Mr Vu not be sent back to Vietnam before the outcome of the application.

When contacted, Mr Choo declined to comment on the letter.

He added: "Prior to today, neither I nor any of Mr Vu's lawyers have had sight of the Removal Order, dated Dec 30."

He said he has sent three letters seeking further clarifications on the ICA letter.

According to Vietnamese media reports, Mr Vu previously served as a police senior lieutenant-colonel.

He was said to have close ties with former secretary of Da Nang Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Anh, who was also a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, according to a Xinhua news report on Dec 27.

Anh was dismissed from the two positions in October, according to the same report.

Mr Vu's detention comes amid a corruption crackdown in Vietnam that saw dozens of officials and business figures arrested.

The country has also disciplined leaders and former leaders of cities and provinces, and corporate executives who were once police or army officers.