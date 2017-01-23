Track fault at Jurong East station causes delays on East-West Line from Joo Koon to Clementi: SMRT

SINGAPORE - Train service on a stretch of the East-West Line returned to normal on Monday (Jan 23) night after facing disruptions at peak hour for almost four hours.

The train disruption began at about 6.30pm and service returned to normal at about 10.15pm.

The Straits Times understands that a track circuit between Jurong East and Clementi has failed.

To alleviate the eastbound build-up of commuters, some westbound services are getting passengers to disembark at Queenstown. The trains then turn around to ferry eastbound passengers from Redhill station.

Train operator SMRT advised commuters at around 7.30pm to expect additional travel time of 25 minutes from Joo Koon towards Clementi, due to a track fault at Jurong East station.

Train service was still available, it said.

SMRT tweeted that there was a track fault from 6.34pm. The initial delay was estimated to be about 10 minutes, this became 20 minutes, then 25 minutes.

The delay was shaved to 20 minutes at 9.30pm, then down to 10 minutes at 10pm.

"Train service is running normally now," SMRT tweeted at 10.17pm.

This delay comes less than a week after morning disruption on Jan 19 which caused MRT trains to crawl haltingly between Boon Lay and Clementi.

The delays from around 7.30am to 10am were traced to a track circuit glitch between Jurong East and Clementi stations.

[EWL]UPDATE:Pls add 25 mins travel time from #JooKoon towards #Clementi,due to a track fault at #JurongEast. Train svc is still available — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) January 23, 2017

[EWL]UPDATE:Pls add 20 mins travel time from #JooKoon towards #Clementi,due to a track fault at #JurongEast. Train svc is still available — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) January 23, 2017

[EWL]: Due to a track fault, pls add 10 mins travel time from #JooKoon to #Clementi towards #PasirRis. Train service is still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) January 23, 2017

[EWL]UPDATE:Train service is running normally now. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) January 23, 2017

10 minutes from Boon Lay to Chinese Garden :'-) — orhbiqwek. (@wxuanify) January 23, 2017

good god its taken me 30mins to get from boonlay to je (NOT EVEN AT JE) — raf (@rafidah21) January 23, 2017

But 30mins just t get from Boon Lay to Jurong East ON TRAIN is very ridiculous wtf im late for AA !!!! — Fin Li (@finnabelle_) January 23, 2017

This is why we can't rely on our MRT train https://t.co/yseT3L0fEw — RL needs healing (@cloudywind) January 23, 2017

MRT "track fault" AGAIN!!!! Fr Joo Koon to Clementi — Vv (@ChasteGaymer) January 23, 2017

This is gonna be a long train ride home 🙃 Apparently it's gonna take 25 additional minutes from Joo Koon to Clementi. — lina (@LINAYEE) January 23, 2017

@SMRT_Singapore are you sure? People on train heading towards Joo Koon forced to alight at Clementi. — RyanTay (@ryaantay) January 23, 2017

You know you're unlucky when you catch the 2 min train but

At Clementi they kick yall out and wait for the 8 minute train — wan (@syadz1) January 23, 2017