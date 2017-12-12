Defence Ministry to invite 300 hackers to hack its Internet-connected systems

SINGAPORE - In a first for the Singapore Government, the defence ministry will be inviting about 300 international and local hackers to hunt for vulnerabilities in its internet-connected systems next year, in a bid to guard against ever-evolving cyber threats.

From Jan 15 to Feb 4, these selected experts will try to penetrate eight of Mindef's internet-facing systems, such as the Mindef website, the NS Portal, and LearNet 2 Portal, a learning resource portal for trainees.

These registered hackers can earn cash rewards - or bounties - between $150 and $20,000, based on how critical the flaws discovered are. Called the Mindef Bug Bounty Programme, it will be the Government's first such crowdsourced testing programme.

This follows an incident earlier this year when Mindef discovered that hackers had stolen the NRIC numbers, telephone numbers and birth dates of 854 personnel through a breach of its I-Net system.

On Tuesday (Dec 12), Mr David Koh, head of Defence Cyber Organisation, announced the new programme following a visit to the Cyber Defence Test and Evaluation Centre (CyTEC) - a cyber "live-firing range" where servicemen train against simulated cyber attacks - at Stagmont Camp in Choa Chu Kang.

On the significance of the "Hack Mindef" initiative, he told reporters: "The SAF is a highly-networked force. How we conduct our military operations depends on networking across the army, navy, air force and the joint staff.

"Every day we see new cyber attacks launched by malicious actors who are constantly seeking new ways to breach our systems... Clearly, this is a fast-evolving environment and increasingly you see that it is one that is of relevance to the defence and security domain."

The bigger picture is that cyberspace is emerging as the next battlefield, added Mr Koh, who is also deputy secretary (special projects).

"Some countries have begun to recognise cyber as a domain similar to air, land and sea. Some have even gone so far as to say that the next major conflict will see cyber activity as the first activity of a major conflict," he added.

While there will be some risks in inviting hackers to test its systems, such as an increase in website traffic and the chance that these "white hat" hackers will turn over discovered vulnerabilities to the dark web, measures will be put in place.

"(If) we can't even manage the increase in traffic, that in itself would be a vulnerability that we would need to address," said Mr Koh.

The programme conducted by US-based bug bounty company HackerOne is expected to cost about $100,000, depending on the bugs found. But Mr Koh noted that this would be less than hiring a dedicated vulnerability assessment team, which might cost up to a million dollars.

Mr Koh said a crowdsourced solution is advantageous as it is open to a much larger group of people with diverse skill sets who can hack into systems more creatively.

"The interesting thing is that we don't pay for them, we only pay when they successfully identify a unique bug," he added.

Large organisations, such as Facebook and the United States Department of Defence, have embarked on similar initiatives with some success.

For instance, a similar "Hack the Pentagon" programme, also conducted by HackerOne, was launched by the US defence department in 2016. A total of 138 bugs were found by more than a thousand individuals within three weeks.

The initiative caps a year in which Singapore has been gearing up for the battlefront in cyberspace.

In March, it was announced that the Defence Cyber Organisation will be set up to bolster Singapore's cyber defence, with a force of cyber defenders trained to help in this fight.