Cyclist taken to hospital unconscious after collision with car

SINGAPORE - A teenager on a bicycle was hit by a car in Corporation Road on Tuesday morning (March 27) and taken to hospital in an unconscious state.

The accident occurred at around 6.30am at the junction of Corporation Road and Fourth Chin Bee Road, towards Boon Lay Way, the police told The Straits Times.

The 19-year-old female cyclist was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. A photo published in Lianhe Wanbao on Tuesday shows a mangled Mobike bicycle lying on the grass, while a car parked at the other side of the road is shown with dents in its front.

ST understands the driver is a 37-year-old delivery man.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive the injured girl.

Police investigations are ongoing.