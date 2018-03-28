Cyclist, 17, taken to hospital after accident with stationary car

SINGAPORE - A teenager on a bicycle was taken to hospital after colliding with a stationary car near Changi Naval Base on Wednesday morning (March 28).

Photos of the aftermath, posted on Facebook by Mr Tay Sok Siang, show the boy sitting on the road, with blood spatters on his chest, legs and hands.

Mr Tay told The Straits Times that he was on his way home when he saw a boy sitting on the cycling path with blood on him.

"I stopped to see what I could help with. I asked the boy for his parents' contact number, but he could not talk properly," he said.

Mr Tay then posted photos on Facebook hoping to contact his parents. The boy's father responded to the post and went to Changi General Hospital, where the boy was taken.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a bicycle in Tanah Merah Coast Road, towards East Coast Parkway, at 9.32am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force also responded to the accident, it said. The 17-year-old male cyclist was taken to Changi General Hospital in a conscious state.

ST understands that the car was stationary when the accident occurred, and the cyclist had ridden into the back of the car.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

Just a day before, a 19-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital unconscious after she was hit by a car in Corporation Road.

Police investigations are ongoing.