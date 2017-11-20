Customers of major banks here can soon make cashless payments at hawker centres

SINGAPORE - Pay for that plate of chicken rice just by using your phone?

Consumers of seven major banks here will soon be able to make cashless payments at hundreds of hawker stalls, in what is seen as a step towards creating a unified payment system in Singapore.

On Monday (Nov 20), e-payment stalwart Nets gave an update on its QR code system, which allows for cashless payments, noting that this has been rolled out to more than 600 stalls in 20 hawker centres since its introduction in September.

Nets also announced that the QR code system now works with e-wallets from DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and United Overseas Bank (UOB). It will be extended to the other four major banks here, namely HSBC, Maybank, Standard Charted Bank and Citibank. Citibank ATM card users had previously been excluded from the Nets payment system.

Combined, the seven banks account for more than 90 per cent of retail transactions in Singapore.

"We feel this is the right time to make the joint push to displace cash in Singapore," said Nets chief executive officer Jeffrey Goh.

The 600 stalls across 20 hawker centres include those in Beo Crescent, Tanjong Pagar, Yishun Park and Zion Road, as well as foodcourts and canteens at Singapore Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Nanyang Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic and the National Technological University. Nets merchant fees for hawkers have been waived for three years.

Consumers can pay for their purchases by using their phones to scan the Nets QR code displayed at these stalls.

The plan is to get all 120 hawker centres on board the Nets QR code payment system by the end of this year.

Nets merchant fees for hawkers have been waived for three years; the waiver will cost Nets - owned by DBS, OCBC and UOB - $15 million in infrastructure and maintenance cost during these three years.

Madam Teo Seow Hua, 62, owner of a Nonya kueh stall at Beo Crescent Food Centre, said going cashless has removed the hassle of counting coins. "In the past, I had to make sure I had enough change for customers every day."

Madam Alison Koh, 54, co-owner of Uncle Lim's beverage stall at the same food centre, had the same views. "We have shortened queueing time as there is no need to count coins."

By mid-2018, all of Nets' existing 100,000 acceptance points at malls and in taxis will also be QR code-enabled, up from the current one-third, including those at Cold Storage and FairPrice supermarkets.

Observers said Monday's announcement is a major milestone since Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlighted at this year's National Day Rally the need for a unified cashless system to reach all strata of society, including hawkers and heartland shops, where cash is king.

Mr Eddie Khoo, head of group personal financial services and private bank at UOB, said: "Having one nationwide system for all to use is the smarter, safer and simpler option for all."

Ms Tan Su Shan, who chairs Nets' board, said the Nets QR code system is able to integrate overseas payment services and international QR code payment schemes.

"A national inter-operable system like this will accelerate the adoption of digital payments in Singapore and go a long way in supporting the country's Smart Nation payments agenda," said Ms Tan, who is also DBS' group head of consumer banking and wealth management.